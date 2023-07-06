WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israeli court acquits police officer who killed autistic Palestinian
The court says the Israeli officer standing trial "made an honest mistake" and expressed "remorse" for the murder of Iyad Hallak, a 32-year-old unarmed Palestinian man with autism.
Israeli court acquits police officer who killed autistic Palestinian
Hallak's family (pictured: mother) had said he had the mental age of an eight-year-old, and witnesses said Hallak panicked after being shouted at by police. / Photo: AFP
July 6, 2023

An Israeli court has acquitted a police officer of killing an unarmed Palestinian man with autism in occupied East Jerusalem's Old City.

Iyad Hallak, 32, was shot dead in May 2020 while walking in Israeli-occupied East Jerusalem, after officers mistook him for an armed assailant.

The West Jerusalem district court said on Thursday the defendant was "acquitted" of "reckless homicide".

The court said the officer standing trial "made an honest mistake thinking he was dealing with an armed terrorist who posed a real danger", noting he had expressed "remorse" for the murder.

According to the court's decision, Hallak had allegedly aroused the suspicion of officers as he milled close to a border police position near occupied East Jerusalem's Old City.

The officers approached him and yelled at him to stop, causing Hallak to run away, the court added.

The defendant joined the chase and another officer shot towards the Palestinian's legs but missed, the court found.

Hallak then entered an alley, where the defendant shot and hit him in the leg. When he stood up and pointed at a woman he knew who had rushed to the scene, the defendant fatally shot him in the chest.

RelatedIsrael police kill unarmed Palestinian with special needs

#PalestinianLivesMatter

Hallak's family had said he had the mental age of an eight-year-old, and witnesses said Hallak panicked after being shouted at by police.

The officer had been charged in June 2021, with the justice ministry having said the previous October that he had not followed police rules for opening fire, and that Hallak had "posed no danger to police or civilians at the scene".

At the time, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called Hallak's death a "war crime" and an "execution", while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described it as a "tragedy".

His funeral drew thousands of mourners, while online the hashtag #PalestinianLivesMatter echoed the fury of mass protests against police violence and racism in the United States.

RelatedPalestinians offer solidarity with black America’s struggle for justice
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us