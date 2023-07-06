Erdoğan and Zelenskyy to meet in Istanbul on Friday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Türkiye on Friday, accepting an invitation from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The war in Ukraine will top the agenda when the leaders meet in Istanbul, as well as the Black Sea grain deal, which is due to end this month. Oktay Tanrisever from Center for Black Sea and Central Asia has more on this visit.