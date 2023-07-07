Zelensky visits Türkiye for the first time since Russian attack on Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is visiting Türkiye on Friday for talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The War in Ukraine and the Black Sea grain deal will top the agenda when the leaders meet in Istanbul. Merve Seren Yesiltas from Ankara Yildirim Beyazit University unpacks the significance of this visit.