WORLD
2 MIN READ
Record Oil Profits Swell Gulf Sovereign Wealth Funds to Several Trillion Dollars
Fresh off a record year in oil profits, countries across the energy-rich Gulf have added to their stockpiles of cash, despite an uneasy global economy. Looking to better coordinate what it does with that wealth both at home and abroad, the UAE announced it will create an investment ministry. Long dependent on hydro carbon exports to fuel its economy, the UAE is looking to move away from oil. The UAE's prime minister and ruler of Dubai, made the announcement earlier this week on Twitter, saying the ministry aims to make the country more easier to invest in. While the UAE looks to attract global investors, it's also home to several sovereign wealth funds that manage over a trillion dollars in assets. Some of those investments have gone to places like Turkiye. Last month, Turkish Vice President Cevdet YIlmaz visited Abu Dhabi, saying a major framework agreement was being negotiated with the UAE. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is also set to embark on a tour of the Gulf to attract more investments. Guests: Taha Meli Arvas Professor at Bogazici University Suha Cubukcuoglu Senior Researcher at Trends Research Advisory
STK THUMBNAILSSSS / TRT World
July 7, 2023
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us