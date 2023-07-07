Record Oil Profits Swell Gulf Sovereign Wealth Funds to Several Trillion Dollars

Fresh off a record year in oil profits, countries across the energy-rich Gulf have added to their stockpiles of cash, despite an uneasy global economy. Looking to better coordinate what it does with that wealth both at home and abroad, the UAE announced it will create an investment ministry. Long dependent on hydro carbon exports to fuel its economy, the UAE is looking to move away from oil. The UAE's prime minister and ruler of Dubai, made the announcement earlier this week on Twitter, saying the ministry aims to make the country more easier to invest in. While the UAE looks to attract global investors, it's also home to several sovereign wealth funds that manage over a trillion dollars in assets. Some of those investments have gone to places like Turkiye. Last month, Turkish Vice President Cevdet YIlmaz visited Abu Dhabi, saying a major framework agreement was being negotiated with the UAE. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is also set to embark on a tour of the Gulf to attract more investments. Guests: Taha Meli Arvas Professor at Bogazici University Suha Cubukcuoglu Senior Researcher at Trends Research Advisory