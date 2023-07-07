July 7, 2023
How successful will US Treasury Secretary’s visit to China be?
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visits China in a bid to inject stability into fraught ties between the world's two biggest economies. The top US official is expected to meet with Chinese counterparts and representatives from major American companies during a visit that will run through July 9. Shai Franklin, partner with Gotham Government Relations, weighs in on this visit.
