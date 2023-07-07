WORLD
Gunman opens fire at mosque in Lebanon, killing one and wounding several
One person was killed and three wounded during a shooting near a mosque in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, according to a security source who added that preliminary information indicated it was sparked by a personal dispute.
Lebanon's state-run National News Agency said the shooting had taken place at the mosque in Bar Elias and army forces had headed to the site. It said the shooter was wounded during the arrest by the army. / Photo: Reuters
July 7, 2023

A gunman has opened fire at a mosque in eastern Lebanon, killing one person and wounding several others, the Lebanese army and state news agency said.

The reason behind Friday's shooting in the eastern town of Bar Elias was not immediately clear.

The Lebanese army issued a statement saying that the armed man opened fire at a group of people as they were leaving the mosque, killing one of them.

The man killed was identified as Lebanese citizen Ali Shibli, a school teacher.

The statement added that as troops tried to detain the gunman, he opened fire at the force whose members fired back and wounded him. The army said he was being held in a hospital.

The wounded are also Lebanese citizens, according to local media. In the immediate aftermath of the attack, a security official had said the victims were Syrians.

Lebanon is home to more than 1 million Syrian refugees and anti-Syrian sentiments have been on the rise since Lebanon’s economic meltdown began in October 2019.

The decline is rooted in decades of corruption and mismanagement by the country’s ruling class. Three-quarters of the country’s 6 million people live in poverty.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
