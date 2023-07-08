TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye and Ukraine strengthen partnership in strategic industries
Ankara and Kiev reach agreement to support joint projects in strategic industries, focusing on UAVs, autonomous systems, motor R&D, production, and maintenance activities.
Turkish Minister of Industry and Technology, Mehmet Fatih Kacir (2nd R) and Ukrainian Minister of Strategic Industries, Alexander Kamyshin (2nd L) signed an agreement between Ankara and Kiev. / Photo: AA
July 8, 2023

Türkiye and Ukraine have signed an agreement to enhance cooperation in strategic industries, focusing on unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), autonomous systems, motor research and development, production, and maintenance during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's official visit to Türkiye.

Following one-on-one and delegation-level meetings between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday, the signing ceremony for the protocol, containing a memorandum of understanding on Cooperation in Strategic Industries between the two countries took place at the Vahdettin Mansion in Istanbul.

The protocol was signed by Türkiye's Industry and Technology Ministry, Mehmet Fatih Kacir, and Ukraine's Strategic Industries Minister, Alexander Kamyshin.

According to information obtained by Anadolu Agency, the protocol aims to promote cooperation be tween the two countries in strategic industries, with a specific focus on UAVs, autonomous systems, motor R&D, production, and maintenance activities.

Following surprise talks in the Czech Republic and Slovakia earlier Friday, Zelenskyy and his delegation arrived in Istanbul for his first official visit to Türkiye since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war that began in February 2022.​​​​​​​

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
