July 8, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Dutch PM Rutte resigns, coalition govt collapses after failing to reach deal
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has resigned after the collapse of his coalition government sparked by disagreements over the country's refugee policy. For months, ministers have been discussing new measures to limit the flow of asylum seekers into the Netherlands, but after failing to reach a consensus on Friday, the four-party coalition crumbled. Mikail Malik reports.
Dutch PM Rutte resigns, coalition govt collapses after failing to reach deal / Others
Explore