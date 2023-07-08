WORLD
Several dead after plane crashes, catches fire in US state of California
Six plane occupants were pronounced dead at the scene shortly after authorities found the burning plane near an airport in the city of Murrieta, California, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
The Saturday morning crash marked the second fatal crash near the French Valley Airport in Riverside County. / Photo: AP Archive / Photo: Reuters
July 8, 2023

A small private plane has crashed over a Southern California field, killing all six people aboard, authorities say.

The plane was engulfed in fire along with about one acre of vegetation when deputies arrived on Saturday.

The plane crashed near an airport in the city of Murrieta, California, in southwest Riverside County, located between Los Angeles and San Diego.

The flight had originally departed from the Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas before crashing into the field, KTLA reported.

The plane was a Cessna C550 business jet, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The six plane occupants were pronounced dead at the scene shortly after authorities found the burning plane after 4:15 am (1115 GMT), according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The identities of those killed in the crash have not been released. The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA are both investigating the crash.

The Saturday morning crash marked the second fatal crash near the French Valley Airport in Riverside County.

One man was killed and three were injured when a plane struck the side of a building by the airport on Tuesday.

RelatedOne dead as small plane hits car in California
SOURCE:AP
