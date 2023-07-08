Ukrainian President Zelenskyy visits Patriarch Bartholomew in Istanbul

Ukraine's president Zelenskyy has visited Istanbul's Greek Orthodox Church where he met with its head, Patriarch Bartholomew of Istanbul for talks. The Ukrainian leader attended a religous ceremony to remember the victims of the conflict,marking 500 days of war. On Friday, the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met Zelenskyy and told him Ukraine deserves to become a member of the NATO military alliance. Erdogan also called for extending the Black Sea grain deal and announced a visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin in August. Rahul Radhakrishnan reports.