UN chief condemns deadly air strike by Sudan's army on Omdurman
Guterres reiterated his call for the Sudanese Armed Forces and its rival Rapid Support Forces to cease fighting and commit to a durable cessation of hostilities.
The fighting, for which no mediation efforts have succeeded thus far, threatens to drag the country into a wider civil war. / Photo: Reuters
July 9, 2023

United Nations' Secretary-General António Guterres has condemned the air strike that reportedly killed at least 22 people in Sudan, according to a statement released by a spokesperson early on Sunday.

At least 22 people were killed and scores injured in an air strike by Sudan's army on western Omdurman city, the Khartoum state health ministry said on Saturday, as the conflict between the country's military factions entered its 12th week.

The secretary general is also appalled by reports of large-scale violence and casualties across Sudan's Darfur region, according to the statement released by Farhan Haq, his deputy spokesperson.

"He is also concerned about reports of renewed fighting in North Kordofan, South Kordofan and Blue Nile States. There is an utter disregard for humanitarian and human rights law that is dangerous and disturbing," it added.

Guterres reiterated his call for the Sudanese Armed Forces and its rival Rapid Support Forces to cease fighting and commit to a durable cessation of hostilities.

Hundreds killed, millions uprooted

The fighting, for which no mediation efforts have succeeded thus far, threatens to drag the country into a wider civil war, drawing in other internal and external actors in the East African nation that lies between the Horn of Africa, Sahel, and the Red Sea.

Tensions between both sides had grown in the months leading up to the conflict over the chain of command and integration of their forces under a new transition to democracy.

At least 1,133 people have been killed in the fighting, according to the federal health ministry, which has flared in the capital and the Kordofan and Darfur regions, sparking ethnic violence in West Darfur state.

More than 2.9 million people have been uprooted, including nearly 700,000 who have fled to neighbouring countries.

It has also caused "alarming numbers" of rape and abduction of women and girls, according to aid agencies.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
