Ankara and Doha discuss ways to deepen economic cooperation
Ongoing strategic cooperation between Qatar and Türkiye will promote regional stability and foster economic development, says Turkish VP.
Cevdet Yilmaz arrived in Doha to strengthen bilateral relations and explore potential avenues for economic cooperation. / Photo: AA
July 9, 2023

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani have met in Doha to discuss economic cooperation opportunities ahead of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's planned trip to the Gulf on July 17-19.

"We discussed the relations between the two countries and the possibilities of economic cooperation during the productive bilateral and delegation-level meetings," Yilmaz said on Twitter on Sunday.

Accompanied by Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, Yilmaz arrived in Doha on Saturday to strengthen bilateral relations and explore potential avenues for economic cooperation.

"As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of our diplomatic relations, we plan to hold the 9th High Strategic Committee meetings. We have signed a total of 95 agreements" in eight previous meetings, he said.

"In addition to the new projects we discussed during our visit today, we aim to deepen our cooperation, especially in the defence industry and energy fields," Yilmaz said.

He added that these initiatives are expected to foster closer ties and strengthen mutual interests, serving as a solid foundation for future collaboration between the two nations.

The strategic cooperation between Qatar and Türkiye will continue to contribute to regional stability and economic development, Yilmaz said, adding friendship and cooperation between the two countries will further advance the relations in all fields.

"I would like to express my gratitude to the officials of the State of Qatar, especially Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, for their hospitality," Yilmaz said.

Erdogan is expected to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE on July 17-19.

SOURCE:AA
