Bosnia to mark 28th anniversary of Srebrenica genocide on Tuesday
The remains of 30 more victims of the Srebrenica genocide will be laid to rest on Tuesday.   Every year on the 11th of July, Bosnia and Herzegovina remembers the thousands of civilians who were massacred by Serbian troops in one the bloodiest events in modern European history. To date, more than, 6-thousand- 600 bodies have been recovered from mass graves. But new victims are being identified by Bosnian officials. The 30 new bodies that were uncovered this year will be buried in a state funeral on the 28th anniversary of the massacre. Malik Fuda reports.
July 10, 2023
