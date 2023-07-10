Will Kenya's EU deal affect East African unity?

A new trade deal with the EU is the most comprehensive Kenya has ever signed. And at 25 years long it certainly has longevity. But has it put unity with its east African partners at risk, and endangered regional stability? Guests: Edgar Odari Executive Director at Econews Africa Aly-Khan Satchu CEO of Rich Management Fergus Kell Researcher at the Chatham House Africa Programme