July 10, 2023
Sudan peace talks under way in Ethiopia on Monday as fighting continues
Regional east African, as well as Sudanese delegations, are having exploratory talks aimed at resolving the fighting in Sudan. A meeting is taking place in Ethiopia, with Egypt and Chad also expected to host similar talks later in the week. There was more fighting over the weekend, with an airstrike in Omdurman killing 22 people. Claire Herriot reports.
