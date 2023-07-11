The Mexican Football Federation and Liga MX league have announced the creation of a new set of guidelines to prevent and punish sexual harassment and other discrimination in football.

"We are presenting a document that will be a roadmap when we talk about non-negotiable concepts on a day-to-day basis such as respect, tolerance and inclusion," said Mikel Arriola, president of Liga MX, on Monday.

The FMF and Liga MX urged the top division's 18 teams to adopt the protocol within six months.

The new protocol identifies three different types of harassment: physical, verbal, including offensive comments or jokes; and non-verbal, which concerns whistling, leering and inappropriate behaviour on social media.