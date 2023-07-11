WORLD
3 MIN READ
Libya court jails dozens of traffickers over migrant deaths
Prosecutor's office has said five of 37 human traffickers were sentenced to life in prison and nine others to 15 years.
Libya court jails dozens of traffickers over migrant deaths
Libya was plunged into years of chaos after a NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed strongman Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, helping to turn the country into a fertile ground for human trafficking. / Photo: AFP Archive
July 11, 2023

A Libyan court has sentenced to prison 37 people convicted of human trafficking over migrant deaths in the Mediterranean, authorities have said.

The appeals court in Al Bayda, some 800 kilometres (500 miles) east of the capital Tripoli, pronounced the verdict against a "criminal gang" whose members organised for migrants to travel on a "dilapidated boat, resulting in the death of 11 of them", according to a statement from the prosecution on Monday.

The prosecutor's office, which did not specify the identities or nationalities of the convicted traffickers, said five of them were sentenced to life in jail and nine others to 15 years.

The rest received a one-year prison term, it said.

The North African country is a key departure point for migrants, with many risking the perilous sea journey seeking a better life in Europe.

Migrants and refugees aim to reach Italian shores just 290 kilometres (180 miles) to the north across the Mediterranean, in the world's deadliest migratory sea route.

RelatedOff the Greek coast: Why did so many boat victims come from Pakistan?

Key spot after the turmoil

Libya was plunged into years of chaos after a NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed strongman Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, helping to turn the country into a fertile ground for human trafficking.

It is regularly criticised for its handling of migrants, with rights groups alleging horrific treatment by smuggling gangs and inside state-run detention centres.

In a March report, a United Nations fact-finding mission on human rights in Libya found that some migrants trapped there had been subject to sexual slavery –– a crime against humanity.

In October 2021, the United States and the United Nations imposed sanctions on a Libyan, Osama al Kuni Ibrahim, accused of abusing African migrants at a detention centre in Libya.

RelatedHaftar calls for technocrats' govt to oversee Libya elections
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us