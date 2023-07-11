WORLD
Israelis hold demonstrations against judicial reform bill
Israelis are demonstrating against the preliminary passage of Prime Minister Netanyahu's proposed judicial reform bill. On Monday Israel's parliament gave initial approval to a contentious bill which would limit the power of the Supreme Court, thus pushing forward with a judicial overhaul plan that has polarised the country. Political analyst Akiva Eldar explains whether these protests will achieve anything.
July 11, 2023
