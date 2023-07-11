Bosnia marks 28th anniversary of Srebrenica genocide

For the 28th anniversary of the Srebrenica genocide, the coffins of the victims were moved to the Potocari Memorial Cemetery on Monday. Relatives of victims and witnesses to the massacre prayed during the passing of the coffins and could not hold back their tears. Every year on July 11, newly identified victims of Europe's worst genocide since World War II, which killed over 8,000 people, are buried in a memorial in Bosnia and Herzegovina. TRT World Sumeyye Ceylan has more.