WORLD
1 MIN READ
Welcome to NexTech, Where We Show Tomorrow’s Possibilities Today
Nextech is TRT World’s only technology-focused programme that looks at tomorrow’s industries, future tech trends, and the latest gadgets. Shot on location, Nextech goes behind the scenes to show how the world’s technology is being developed and used in real time. The show will cover everything from breakthrough innovations in healthcare, defence hardware, consumer products, space travel and megaprojects. Alican Ayanlar, TRT World’s Senior Presenter and Correspondent hosts the programme once a month.
NexTech Generic Thumbnailsss / TRT World
July 12, 2023
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us