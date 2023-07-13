July 13, 2023
Turkish project helping widows in northern Syria
A complex in northern Syria run by Turkish NGOs is helping dozens of widows and their families by providing them with housing and jobs. Istanbul House for Widows has 90 housing units alongside a school and multiple workshops. Nizar Sadawi visited the complex and spoke to some of the residents and staff.
