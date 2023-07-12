TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish first lady voices 'sorrow' over Quran burnings in Sweden
Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan receives Swedish PM’s wife Birgitta Ed on sidelines of NATO summit in Vilnius, exchanging ideas to improve cultural cooperation.
Turkish first lady voices 'sorrow' over Quran burnings in Sweden
gfgf / Photo: AA
July 12, 2023

Türkiye's first lady has conveyed her "sorrow" to the spouse of Sweden's premier over a recent burning of the Muslim holy book in Stockholm, she said.

"I expressed my sorrow to Mrs. Ed about the disrespect shown to our holy book, the Quran, in Sweden," Emine Erdogan tweeted Wednesday after receiving Birgitta Ed on the sidelines of this week's NATO summit in Lithuania .

Last month, a person identified as Iraqi national burned a copy of the Quran under police protection in front of the Stockholm Mosque in Sweden.

His provocative act was timed to coincide with Eid al Adha, one of the major Islamic religious festivals celebrated by Muslims worldwide.

"I was delighted that an agreement was reached on concrete measures to combat the escalating racism and Islamophobia in Europe," Erdogan also said in her tweet after the meeting.

Erdogan also said that during their meeting in the Baltic nation's capital Vilnius, she and Ed discussed their social projects and how to improve cultural cooperation between the two countries.

"I hope that our bilateral relations with Sweden, which trace back to the Ottoman era, continue to expand and grow."

The 31 leaders of the military alliance are meeting in Lithuania's capital Vilnius to discuss the conflict in Ukraine, Sweden's NATO bid, and steps to strengthen the group's defense and deterrence.

RelatedMuslim states demand action at UN after Quran burning
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us