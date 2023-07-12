TÜRKİYE
President Erdogan meets world leaders on 2nd day of NATO summit
The 31 leaders of the military alliance gathered to discuss the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Sweden's NATO bid, and steps to strengthen the group's defence and deterrence, among other issues.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets with President of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in Vilnius. / Photo: AA
July 12, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has met with President of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on sidelines of NATO Heads of State and Government Summit in Vilnius.

The closed-door meeting took place on Wednesday at the Lithuanian Exhibition and Congress Centre (LITEXPO), the venue of the two-day NATO Summit that began on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, President Erdogan met Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The 31 leaders of the military alliance met to discuss the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Sweden's NATO bid, and steps to strengthen the group's defence and deterrence, among other issues.

Türkiye has been a NATO member for over 70 years, and boasts its second-largest army.

RelatedTürkiye starting new process with US: President Erdogan
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
