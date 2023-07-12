July 12, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Japan condemns North Korea's missile launch as regional threat
Japan has condemned North Korea's latest missile launch, calling it a threat to the peace and stability of the region as well as for the international community. It comes after South Korea's military said North Korea had launched a suspected long-range ballistic missile from the Pyongyang area to waters off its east coast. TRT World’s Sumeyye Ceylan has more.
