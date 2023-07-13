WORLD
2 MIN READ
UN finds 87 bodies buried in mass grave in Sudan's Darfur
The UN said that the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces were behind the killings.
UN finds 87 bodies buried in mass grave in Sudan's Darfur
Ethnically motivated bloodshed has escalated in recent weeks in step with the war between rival military factions that erupted in April. / Photo: AFP Archive
July 13, 2023

At least 87 people including ethnic Masalits were buried in a mass grave in Sudan's West Darfur, the UN human rights office has said, noting it had credible information that the Rapid Support Forces were responsible.

"I condemn in the strongest terms the killing of civilians and hors-de-combat individuals, and I am further appalled by the callous and disrespectful way the dead, along with their families and communities, were treated," said UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk in the same statement on Thursday.

Local people were forced to dispose of the bodies including those of women and children in an open area near the town of western El Geneina between June 20-21, the UN statement said.

Some of the people had died from untreated injuries during a wave of violence by the RSF and allied militia in the days following the killing of the local governor Khamis Abbakar, it said.

He called for a prompt and thorough investigation. It was not immediately clear what portion of the dead were Masalits.

Ethnically motivated bloodshed has escalated in recent weeks in step with the war between rival military factions that erupted in April.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us