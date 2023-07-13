Harlem, a district renowned for its rich African American culture, resilience and historic fight for civil rights, has welcomed a new councilman who has become a symbol of triumph and redemption.

Yusef Salaam, who was once wrongfully convicted and later proven innocent after enduring a harrowing journey through the criminal justice system, won a seat in the New York City Council earlier this month.

The story of Yusef Salaam – a Black man – is one that speaks of resilience, hope and unwavering commitment to seeking justice.

What happened in 1989

In April 1989, the rape and brutal assault of a 28-year-old woman jogging in Central Park became a defining moment for the city grappling with rampant violence, racial divisions and growing inequality.

A group of young boys – who barely knew each other at that time and later became collectively known as New York Five – were unjustly convicted based on false confessions that were later proven to be coerced.

In the case of Yusef Salam, there was no documented evidence of him confessing to any wrongdoing. None of the accused individuals were linked to the victim through DNA evidence.

It wasn’t until 2002, when the actual perpetrator - a serial rapist already in prison - came forward with forensic evidence proving his guilt, that the New York Five were exonerated.

The city ultimately agreed to a legal settlement to pay the exonerated men $41m.

The Central Park Five case regained public attention through documentaries and a Netflix series titled When They See Us, which highlighted the systemic issues and racial disparities within the criminal justice system.

The renewed interest in their story coincided with the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement, sparked by the killing of George Floyd.

More than three decades later, after spending seven years behind bars for a crime he didn’t commit, Yusef Salaam was officially declared the winner in the Democratic primary for a seat in New York’s City Council, securing almost 64 percent of the vote.

A journey from cell to city hall

Salaam’s journey from wrongful conviction to political triumph is a testament to his resilience and determination.

Reflecting on the devastating impact of the justice system on him 34 years ago, he decided not to let that define him. Instead, he transformed his experience into a powerful drive for reform, using his voice to fight for a fairer system.

However, the journey to justice was not an easy one for Salaam and the four other men. Their innocence was overshadowed by the influence of then-businessman Donald Trump, who took out full-page ads in major newspapers demanding the death penalty for the group.

The defence attorney stated that Trump’s efforts played a significant role in driving public opinion against the New York Five, amplifying the racial tensions surrounding the case.

Uncanny similarity with the story of Prophet Yusef

During his seven-year-long imprisonment, Salaam found solace and inspiration in a prophetic story from Quran. The story recounts the life of the Prophet Yusef (Joseph), who faced similar trials and tribulations - being thrown into a well, sold into slavery, and falsely accused of rape before eventually rising to a position of authority in the kingdom.

The parallels between his own experiences and the story resonated deeply with Salaam, “I was just blown away,” Salaam later said in an interview. “For me, reading that as a young person, it was a seed that was planted.”

Drawing inspiration from the story of Prophet Yusef, he perceived his seven-year-long imprisonment in prison as a gift that provided him with the opportunity to observe the flaws of a racially unjust criminal justice system from within the depths of its existence, often referred to as the “belly of the beast”.

Salaam stands tall, his spirit unbroken, as he embarks on a new chapter - marked by political triumph and a steadfast commitment to making a difference.

Harlem: "Black Mecca"

In his victory speech addressing the people of Harlem, Salaam expressed his gratitude: "I am here because, Harlem, you believed in me.”

It is time, he said, for “a new Harlem renaissance.”

Salaam’s story is deeply intertwined with the history of Harlem- a neighbourhood known for the fight for civil rights. Harlem has long been a symbol of empowerment for Black people, with icons like Malcolm X leaving an indelible mark on the community.

Recognising the significance of Harlem and its impact on the world, stating, "Harlem is such a special place that it is known as the Black Mecca. What happens in Harlem reverberates around the world."

The importance of political involvement, particularly at the local level, cannot be overstated for people of colour, according to Salaam. He emphasised that those who have experienced the pain and injustice of the system must have a seat at the table to effect real change.

“In local politics, in us being able to run and make sure that we have a fair chance, I have often said that those who have been close to the pain have to have a seat at the table.”

A living symbol of injustices

Salaam's election campaign was a triumph over political veterans, signalling a shift in the priorities and aspirations of the Harlem community.

His outsider status, coupled with his identity as a member of the Central Park Five, resonated with residents who saw him as a living symbol of the injustices faced by Black and Latino residents.

As Salaam himself stated, "This place has always been my home. It hurts me to see so many young people in Harlem who have never been given an uplifting hand. There are too many families here struggling to find ways to not just stay in their community – but to find purpose and opportunities to thrive. I want to change that."

Yusef Salaam's journey is a reminder that even in the face of immense adversity, the human spirit can triumph and bring about meaningful change.