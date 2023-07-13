WORLD
Letter containing severed fingertip sent to France's Macron
The fingertip is believed to belong to the sender of the letter who suffers from psychiatric problems, a source close to the investigation says.
Between 1,000-1,500 emails and letters are addressed to Macron each day and they are monitored and scanned by a 70-strong team working from offices away from the main Elysee Palace in central Paris. / Photo: AP
July 13, 2023

French prosecutors have opened an investigation after the discovery of a severed fingertip in a letter addressed to the presidential palace.

The gruesome find was reported by staff working for President Emmanuel Macron at the beginning of the week, with police called in to investigate, according to the Valeurs Actuelles magazine which first reported the story on Thursday.

The fingertip is believed to belong to the sender of the letter who suffers from psychiatric problems, a source close to the investigation said on condition of anonymity.

Between 1,000-1,500 emails and letters are addressed to Macron each day and they are monitored and scanned by a 70-strong team working from offices away from the main Elysee Palace in central Paris.

Macron is known to monitor them as an insight into public opinion and occasionally responds with hand-written messages.

His office declined to comment when contacted about the finger.

