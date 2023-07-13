WORLD
2 MIN READ
Iran, Zimbabwe sign economic agreements as Raisi ends Africa tour
During Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's visit, the two countries also signed co-operation agreements for energy, agriculture, pharmaceuticals and telecommunications as well as research, science and technology projects.
Iran, Zimbabwe sign economic agreements as Raisi ends Africa tour
Iran's trade with Africa will increase to more than $2 billion this year, its foreign ministry says. / Photo: Reuters
July 13, 2023

Zimbabwe and Iran have signed 12 memorandums of understanding to strengthen bilateral ties, as Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi wrapped up his three-nation African tour.

Raisi, who visited Kenya and Uganda earlier in the week, met with Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa in Harare on Thursday.

“We welcome investments in several sectors of our economy,” Mnangagwa told reporters after the signing ceremony. He did not say how much investment Zimbabwe was expecting from Iran.

Making reference to US sanctions imposed on Iran and Zimbabwe, Raisi said his country would work hard to forge closer economic ties.

The 12 MOUs include plans to create a tractor manufacturing plant in Zimbabwe with an Iranian company and a local partner.

The two countries also signed cooperation agreements for energy, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and telecommunications as well as research, science and technology projects.

Iran's trade with Africa will increase to more than $2 billion this year, its foreign ministry said on Saturday, without providing a comparative figure for 2022.

Raisi's African visit, the first by an Iranian leader since 2013, follows a visit in June to three Latin American countries also saddled with US sanctions.

RelatedIran's Raisi begins rare visit to Africa 'to promote economic diplomacy'
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us