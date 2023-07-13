Turkish project helping widows in northern Syria

Istanbul House for Widows is a project in northern Syria and that provides housing and job opportunities for dozens of widows and their families. The project is supported by Turkish NGOs. The complex has 90 housing units, in addition to greenhouses planted with different types of fruits and vegetables. It also includes textile workshop, a hairdressing shop, and a school, which is dedicated to the work of women can't work in agriculture. Nizar Sadawi visits the complex and interview residents of the complex to tell us their story and also the managing staff to explain more about this project.