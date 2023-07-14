How Has Türkiye Changed Since the Failed July 15th Coup?

Seven years ago, Turkiye was plunged into a night of chaos, after a rogue element within the Turkish armed forces, tried to overthrow the country's elected government. As state buildings were hit from the sky, and tanks rolled through the streets, Turkish citizens rose up to take their country back. When it was over, at least 251 people had lost their lives, while more than two thousand were injured. The failed coup began on the evening of July 15th, after rogue soldiers took over the streets of Istanbul. Simultaneously, fighter jets attacked the parliament in the capital. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who was on holiday at that time, appealed to the nation through a video call on live TV. In a few hours, rebel soldiers were overpowered by ordinary citizens. After the coup was firmly put down, all evidence pointed to Fetullah Gulen as the mastermind. A nationwide crackdown would follow, and expand globally as Turkiye moved to dismantle Gulen's FETO network across Asia, Africa and Europe. Guests: Mehmet Celik Editorial Coordinator at Daily Sabah Rich Outzen Former US Diplomat