WORLD
3 MIN READ
Pakistan threatens action against Afghan 'safe havens' after deadly attacks
At least nine Pakistani soldiers were killed when fighters stormed an army base in the southern Balochistan province, which borders Afghanistan and Iran, while three more were killed in a separate incident in the same area.
Pakistan threatens action against Afghan 'safe havens' after deadly attacks
Militants, who aim to overthrow the Pakistani government and install their own brand law in the country of 220 million people, have been active in Balochistan. (Reuters Archive) / Reuters Archive
July 14, 2023

Pakistan's army has said that the country is seriously concerned that militants had found safe havens in neighbouring Afghanistan, and threatened to take an "effective response" two days after 12 of its soldiers were killed in two attacks.

Nine soldiers were killed after the fighters stormed an army base in Pakistan's southern Balochistan province, which borders Afghanistan and Iran, and three more were killed in an exchange of fire in the area on Wednesday, the military said on Friday.

The army has "serious concerns on the safe havens and liberty of action available to TTP in Afghanistan," it said, referring to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan militant umbrella group.

"Such attacks are intolerable and would elicit effective response from the security forces of Pakistan," it said, without spelling out who it might target with its response.

RelatedScores dead, dozens injured in Pakistan mosque suicide attack

"The involvement of Afghan nationals in acts of terrorism in Pakistan is another important concern that needs to be addressed," it added.

The foreign ministry of Afghanistan's Taliban administration did not immediately respond to a request for a comment .

Kabul has denied past accusations that it allows militant groups to launch attacks on Pakistan from its territory.

Balochistan is a mineral-rich region that has been troubled by a decades-old ethnic Baloch insurgency.

Militants, who aim to overthrow the Pakistani government and install their own brand law in the country of 220 million people, have also been active in Balochistan.

They have stepped up attacks since revoking a ceasefire agreement with the government in late 2022, including the bombing of a mosque in the northwestern city of Peshawar that killed more than 100 people earlier this year.

RelatedPakistan: Afghan soldiers who crossed border after Taliban attack returned
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us