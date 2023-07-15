The foundation of modern Türkiye traces back to the late Ottoman Empire era, which was characterised by western influence. The military and foreign policy bureaucratic cadre, educated in Western-based institutions, played a significant role in the revolution and subsequent modernisation process of Türkiye, exerting hegemonic power.

The management of foreign policy primarily relied on bureaucratic mechanisms, with limited involvement from civilian authorities.

An imbalanced civil-military relationship hindered the transformation process, with civilian governments facing challenges and interventions whenever they sought to bring about fundamental changes.

Despite these obstacles, Türkiye has experienced ongoing processes of change and transformation, particularly in relation to secularism and minority rights. However, the realm of foreign policy remained relatively untouched.

Under the leadership of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the AK Party government worked to overcome the curse of coups and strengthen civilian authority.

This shift in the civil-military relationship raised questions about its impact on Türkiye’s foreign policy outcomes.

Popular support against the establishment

When the AK Party came to power as a conservative political dispensation, it posed a challenge to the established authorities of modern Türkiye, particularly in relation to secularism.

This dynamic had significant implications for civil-military relations, and successive AK Party governments faced pressure from the bureaucracy and the judiciary.

During its early years, the AK Party focused on the EU accession process, seeking legitimacy within the framework of modern Türkiye’s founding principles, particularly Westernisation.

Through initiatives aimed at strengthening human rights, the rule of law, democratic reforms, and the protection of minority and disadvantaged groups, the AK Party gained significant popular support and emerged as a strong political force challenging the established authorities, primarily in domestic politics rather than foreign policy.

Against this sociopolitical backdrop, the potential for military intervention against the AK Party was always present in the collective memory of the people.

Exploiting this vulnerability, the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) used manipulative tactics, such as the fabrication of documents, to label anti-FETO military bureaucrats as Eurasianists and coup-plotters.

Through these deceptive tactics, FETO, with the assistance of its media organisation and secret bureaucratic structure, exerted influence over state institutions and the civilian government while also garnering support from certain Western actors because of anti-Eurasianism.

The infiltration of FETO into the bureaucratic mechanisms had reached an incredible level, identified as a parallel state, which manipulated both foreign policy and civilian powers.

FETO specifically targeted Hakan Fidan, the former Undersecretary of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and current Minister of Foreign Affairs, accusing him of associating with Iran.

These attacks on civilian authority were eventually halted by the steps taken by President Erdogan, leading to an escalation.

The interventions by the FETO, which directly targeted the elected government, intensified, and the support of anti-FETO bureaucrats within the military played a part in the failure of the July 15 coup attempt.

The Turkish people also stood solidly against the coup attempt, marking a significant turning point in the country’s history against military interventions.

Independent, proactive and revisionist foreign policy

The empowerment of the AK Party government marked the beginning of Türkiye’s pursuit of an independent foreign policy.

Following the failed coup attempt, the military no longer intervenes in political decisions, signifying a transformation in civil-military relations.

This shift has been particularly evident after the 2016 coup attempt in proactive overseas operations, such as Türkiye’s involvement in Syria, Libya, and Azerbaijan.

Additionally, Türkiye’s defence industry has made significant strides, positioning the country as a prominent player in military technologies to build tanks, attack helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), satellites, fighter jets, warships, and rifles.

Under President Erdogan’s leadership, Türkiye has been advocating revisionism in world politics based on the principles of fairness and the belief that global power dynamics should extend beyond the five permanent Security Council members, articulated as the “world is bigger than five”.

Türkiye’s policy toward Ukraine in the conflict with Russia showcases its commitment to this vision, as it supports Kiev without resorting to punitive measures and sanctions against Moscow but also denouncing unjust Russian attacks. Türkiye found a balanced role between NATO allies and the rising powers.

The active involvement of the TAF in foreign policy, in alignment with the civilian government’s vision and revisionist approach, has strengthened Türkiye’s pursuit of its objectives.

This achievement has been made possible through the restoration of balance in civil-military relations and the liberation of state institutions from FETO’s influence.