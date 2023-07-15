Ankara ramps up counterterrorism efforts post July 15

It’s been seven years since the FETO terrorist organisation attempted to overthrow Türkiye’s democratically-elected government. The coup attempt failed, but 252 people lost their lives and more than 2,000 others were injured. The Turkish government has since adopted new counterterrorism policies to repel threats to democracy. TRT World’s Diplomatic Correspondent Hasan Abdullah reports.