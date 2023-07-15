TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
July 15 defeated coup was attempt to destroy independent Türkiye: Altun
Türkiye's communications director Fahrettin Altun has praised the nation's response to the attempted coup on July 15, 2016, marking the day as a victory for the country.
July 15 defeated coup was attempt to destroy independent Türkiye: Altun
Altun has said that combating the FETO terrorist organisation, responsible for orchestrating the defeated coup, will be Türkiye's top priority. / Photo: AA
July 15, 2023

The July 15 defeated coup was an attempt to destroy free and independent Türkiye, the Turkish communications director has said.

Attending the July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day commemoration ceremony in Istanbul, Fahrettin Altun said that the Turkish nation "did not give an opportunity to the treacherous terrorist organisation FETO nor to its patrons, the imperialists."

"July 15 was a coup attempt by terrorists who disguised in the military uniform. In fact, the July 15 coup attempt was an invasion attempt," Altun said in his address at the “Heroes of the Century of Türkiye” event.

"Together with the leader of this beloved nation, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish nation defeated terrorism, putschists, and invaders. In this respect, July 15 is the name of the nation's victory," he added.

Altun said the nation’s response to the attempted coup was proof of how deep-rooted democracy is in Türkiye and July 15 is the symbol of the country’s national unity and integrity.

Since its official designation in October 2016, every year the nation marks July 15 as Democracy and National Unity Day, with events held nationwide to commemorate those who lost their lives defeating the putschists and to remember the bravery of the nation.

RelatedTürkiye will not allow July 15 defeated coup to be forgotten: Erdogan

The fight against terrorism

Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup, which left 252 people dead and 2,734 injured.

Altun said Türkiye will continue to bring members of the FETO to justice wherever they hide in the world.

"This poisonous structure has been operating as the agent of the imperialists among us for years, allowing various plots and anti-democratic interventions," Altun said.

"As the influence of this treacherous organisation was broken, our state's manoeuvrability increased and many steps were taken for the benefit of our country, especially the fight against terrorism," he added.

"We have achieved very important gains in the fight against FETO so far. Just as the understanding of drying terrorism at its source is essential in our fight against Daesh and the PKK, the same understanding is essential in the fight against FETO," he said.

RelatedGlobal events mark 7th anniversary of defeated Coup in Türkiye
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us