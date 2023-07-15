The July 15 defeated coup was an attempt to destroy free and independent Türkiye, the Turkish communications director has said.

Attending the July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day commemoration ceremony in Istanbul, Fahrettin Altun said that the Turkish nation "did not give an opportunity to the treacherous terrorist organisation FETO nor to its patrons, the imperialists."

"July 15 was a coup attempt by terrorists who disguised in the military uniform. In fact, the July 15 coup attempt was an invasion attempt," Altun said in his address at the “Heroes of the Century of Türkiye” event.

"Together with the leader of this beloved nation, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish nation defeated terrorism, putschists, and invaders. In this respect, July 15 is the name of the nation's victory," he added.

Altun said the nation’s response to the attempted coup was proof of how deep-rooted democracy is in Türkiye and July 15 is the symbol of the country’s national unity and integrity.

Since its official designation in October 2016, every year the nation marks July 15 as Democracy and National Unity Day, with events held nationwide to commemorate those who lost their lives defeating the putschists and to remember the bravery of the nation.

The fight against terrorism

Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup, which left 252 people dead and 2,734 injured.

Altun said Türkiye will continue to bring members of the FETO to justice wherever they hide in the world.

"This poisonous structure has been operating as the agent of the imperialists among us for years, allowing various plots and anti-democratic interventions," Altun said.

"As the influence of this treacherous organisation was broken, our state's manoeuvrability increased and many steps were taken for the benefit of our country, especially the fight against terrorism," he added.

"We have achieved very important gains in the fight against FETO so far. Just as the understanding of drying terrorism at its source is essential in our fight against Daesh and the PKK, the same understanding is essential in the fight against FETO," he said.