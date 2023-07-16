Iraqi Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al Sudani has held talks with the head of the Syrian regime Bashar al Assad in Damascus.

Sudani arrived in the Syrian capital earlier on Sunday for the first official visit by an Iraqi premier in 13 years.

Talks between the two sides took up aspects of bilateral relations and issues of mutual concern, Iraq’s state news agency INA reported.

The discussions also covered joint security coordination in the field of combating terrorism, the broadcaster said.

Assad, for his part, termed Sudani’s visit as “an opportunity to build an institutional relationship and achieve a great leap in bilateral co-operation between the two countries,” the Syrian regime's news agency SANA reported.

The Iraqi premier’s visit to Syria came upon an invitation from Assad for talks on enhancing bilateral co-operation, according to Iraqi media.

Former Prime Minister Nouri al Maliki was the last Iraqi premier to have visited Syria in 2010.