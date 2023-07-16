WORLD
Iraq's Sudani meets Syria's Assad to boost bilateral co-operation
The visit of the Iraqi Prime Minister to Syria marks the first diplomatic encounter between the two countries since 2010.
Talks between the two sides took up aspects of bilateral relations and issues of mutual concern. / Photo: AA
July 16, 2023

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al Sudani has held talks with the head of the Syrian regime Bashar al Assad in Damascus.

Sudani arrived in the Syrian capital earlier on Sunday for the first official visit by an Iraqi premier in 13 years.

Talks between the two sides took up aspects of bilateral relations and issues of mutual concern, Iraq’s state news agency INA reported.

The discussions also covered joint security coordination in the field of combating terrorism, the broadcaster said.

Assad, for his part, termed Sudani’s visit as “an opportunity to build an institutional relationship and achieve a great leap in bilateral co-operation between the two countries,” the Syrian regime's news agency SANA reported.

The Iraqi premier’s visit to Syria came upon an invitation from Assad for talks on enhancing bilateral co-operation, according to Iraqi media.

Former Prime Minister Nouri al Maliki was the last Iraqi premier to have visited Syria in 2010.

SOURCE:AA
