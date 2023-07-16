21-year-old's quest to conquer the 14 highest peaks

Having conquered the top of the world, mountaineers are looking to break more records, pushing the boundaries of what the human body can endure. A 21-year old from Pakistan is hoping to become the youngest person to climb the world's 14 highest mountains. But his biggest challenge isn't even the mountains themselves: it's finding the money to do it, as Afzal Ahmed reports.