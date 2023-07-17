July 17, 2023
Russia accuses Ukraine for attack on Crimea bridge
At least two people have been killed and one child is in intensive care after an attack on a key bridge in the annexed Crimean peninsula. The bridge connects Crimea to mainland Russia, and supplies Russian troops fighting in Ukraine. The attack comes as fierce clashes continues on the southern and central frontlines, with little gains on either side.
