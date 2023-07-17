WORLD
Opposition leader in Moldova's breakaway region found dead
Oleg Horjan was the leader of the Communist Party of Transnistria and advocated closer ties with Russia.
The Moldovan police said Horjan had been shot dead, while investigators in the region pointed to "multiple stab wounds" to the man's neck and back as well as head injuries. / Photo: AP Archive
July 17, 2023

The leader of an opposition party in Moldova's breakaway region of Transnistria was found dead, authorities said.

The region's interior ministry said on Monday that the body of 47-year-old Oleg Horjan had been found at his home near Tiraspol, Transnistria's main city.

The ministry did not say how he died but said his body bore "signs of violent death".

Horjan was the leader of the Communist Party of Transnistria and advocated closer ties with Russia.

"Oleg Horjan's wife found his body in one of the rooms, next to an open safe. The safe is empty," the ministry said in a statement.

The Moldovan police said Horjan had been shot dead, while investigators in the region pointed to "multiple stab wounds" to the man's neck and back as well as head injuries.

Investigators said the crime was committed on the night of July 16-17 and pointed to robbery as a possible motive.

Moldova is landlocked between Ukraine and EU member Romania. A frozen conflict over the mainly Russian-speaking region of Transnistria is a key political issue.

