WORLD
1 MIN READ
Ukraine grain deal halted by Russia
The head of the UN says Russia's decision to withdraw from the Black Sea grain deal will strike a blow to people in need, everywhere. The agreement ensured the safe passage of agricultural products from Ukraine to the global market while stabilising global food prices. The World Food Programme in particular relied heavily on Ukrainian grain for its emergency relief work. The United Nations Security Council will meet later on Monday to discuss the developments. Melinda Nucifora has the details.
Grain Deal Halted / Others
July 17, 2023
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us