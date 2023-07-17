July 17, 2023
WORLD
EU signs a deal with Tunisia to reduce number of migrants
StratusThe European Union has signed a deal with Tunisia which aims to reduce the number of migrants using the country as a springboard to Europe. Tunisia has become a main departure point for migrants trying to make the risky Mediterranean crossing, often to Italy. But as Rahul Radhakrishnan reports, the plight of many who were waiting to make that journey is only getting worse.
EU - Tunisia Migrant Deal / Others
