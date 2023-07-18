A heatwave in the besieged Gaza that has sent temperatures over 38 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) has also worsened power shortages and sparked discontent among residents who expressed frustration with the situation.

Critics blame the year-long Israeli blockade for devastating Gaza's economy and undermining development, including the power network.

More than 2.3 million people live in a narrow strip of land squeezed between Egypt and Israel, suffering power cuts for up to 12 hours a day.

The area needs around 500 megawatts of power per day in summer, according to local officials. It receives 120 megawatts from Israel while the enclave's lone power plant supplies another 60 megawatts.

Gaza residents are calling for the local generator to produce more power by operating the plant at full capacity.

Related Concerns over global warming rise as extreme heatwaves effect the globe

Darkness and heat

Many residents shared videos of darkness at night and of their children sleeping on the floor to cool themselves.

Around 20 children squeezed into a small plastic swimming pool in the middle of a dusty unpaved road. Thousands packed the beaches, escaping the heat and power cuts at home.

Some homes and businesses use generators or solar panels, to overcome the lengthy power cuts. Those that cannot afford expensive generators use humble battery-powered led lights.

"I don't have money to buy a fan and if I did they would cut off the power and I end up in the heat, therefore, I am using those plastic trays," said a 90-year-old woman, Um Khattab Dula.