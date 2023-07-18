WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russia Says It Can't Guarantee Safety of Ships After Quitting Black Sea Grain Deal
One year ago, a deal was struck to allow Ukrainian and Russian grain, stranded on land by war, to reach global markets through the Black Sea. That deal, brokered by the UN and Turkiye has now ended, after Moscow announced it was pulling out. Russia also warned the UN that it could not guarantee the safety of ships in the Black Sea, and that it would take necessary measures to neutralize threats from Ukraine. Under the grain deal, nearly 33 million tons were exported, easing shortages in vulnerable countries reeling from inflation and internal conflicts. Moscow suggested the deal could resume once its demands to lift restrictions on its own exports are met. Turkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he believes his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin wants to maintain the grain deal, and that he would be contacting the Russian leader soon. The last ship carrying grain reportedly left Ukraine on Sunday. Several world leaders have appealed to Putin to reconsider extending the deal. Guests: Jane Kinninmont Policy and Impact Director at ELN Eugene Chausovsky Senior Director at New Lines Institute
STK THUMBNAILS / TRT World
July 18, 2023
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us