Russia Says It Can't Guarantee Safety of Ships After Quitting Black Sea Grain Deal

One year ago, a deal was struck to allow Ukrainian and Russian grain, stranded on land by war, to reach global markets through the Black Sea. That deal, brokered by the UN and Turkiye has now ended, after Moscow announced it was pulling out. Russia also warned the UN that it could not guarantee the safety of ships in the Black Sea, and that it would take necessary measures to neutralize threats from Ukraine. Under the grain deal, nearly 33 million tons were exported, easing shortages in vulnerable countries reeling from inflation and internal conflicts. Moscow suggested the deal could resume once its demands to lift restrictions on its own exports are met. Turkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he believes his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin wants to maintain the grain deal, and that he would be contacting the Russian leader soon. The last ship carrying grain reportedly left Ukraine on Sunday. Several world leaders have appealed to Putin to reconsider extending the deal. Guests: Jane Kinninmont Policy and Impact Director at ELN Eugene Chausovsky Senior Director at New Lines Institute