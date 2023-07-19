WORLD
Israeli protesters block highways in 'day of disruption'
Israel is bracing for a turbulent week of protests and disruption as the ruling coalition makes a renewed push to force through its controversial judicial overhaul. The law would limit the supreme court's power to overrule the government, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wants to pass it before the parliamentary summer recess. Mustafa Fatih Yavuz sent us this report.
July 19, 2023
