CLIMATE
2 MIN READ
Wall collapse caused by heavy rain kills 11 in Pakistan
At least 99 people, including 41 children, have been killed in monsoon rains in Pakistan since the end of June, according to country's disaster management agency.
Wall collapse caused by heavy rain kills 11 in Pakistan
People wade through a flooded area caused by heavy monsoon rainfall in Lahore, Pakistan, on July 5, 2023. / Photo: AP Archive
July 19, 2023

At least 11 people were killed and several others wounded when a wall collapsed in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad due to heavy rains.

According to a local official, Wednesday's incident occurred near Golra Mor, Peshawar Road, when the wall of an under-construction bridge collapsed and buried the laborers working there.

“So far, 11 bodies have been recovered, while six injured people have been shifted to a local hospital in Islamabad,” Imdadullah, a local rescue official, told Anadolu.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), so far 99 people, including 41 children, have been killed across the country since June 25 when the South Asian country was hit by heavy monsoon rains.

About 175 people, including 59 children and 48 women, were injured while 130 houses were damaged by the rains and flood. Monsoon rains have long wreaked havoc on Pakistan in terms of both human casualties and the destruction of already fragile infrastructure.

In recent years, climate crisis has further increased their frequency, ferocity, and unpredictability.

Last year, unprecedented rains and floods inundated a third of Pakistan, killing over 1,700 people, destroying hundreds of thousands of houses, schools, hospitals, roads, and bridges in Balochistan and Sindh provinces, and causing whopping losses of over $30 billion.

RelatedTens dead, injured as heavy rains pound northwest Pakistan
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us