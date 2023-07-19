WORLD
Russians critical of Ukraine war should spy for UK: MI6 chief
MI6 chief Richard Moore assures them that their information will be safeguarded, and together, they will work towards putting an end to the bloodshed.
Former ambassador to Türkiye, now MI6 chief Sir Richard Moore has suggested that disaffected Russians should spy for the UK. / Others
July 19, 2023

The head of Britain’s MI6 intelligence service has asked Russian nationals angry with the war in Ukraine to “join hands” with the United Kingdom to help end the bloodshed.

“I invite them to do what others have done this past 18 months and join hands with us. Our door is always open … Their secrets will be safe with us and together we will work to bring the bloodshed to an end,” MI6 chief Richard Moore toldPolitico on Wednesday, at the British Embassy in Prague.

The interview took place in front of an audience at the embassy, where Moor publicly said that British spies are using artificial intelligence (AI) to curb the supply of weapons to Russia.

"There are many Russians today who are silently appalled by the sight of their armed forces pulverizing Ukrainian cities, expelling innocent families from their homes, and kidnapping thousands of children," the spy chief said.

He said the UK will handle their offers of help with discretion and professionalism.

“Their secrets will always be safe with us and together we will work to bring the bloodshed to an end. My service lives by the principle that our loyalty to our agents is lifelong and our gratitude eternal."

Moore said British spies are “combining their skills with AI and bulk data to identify and disrupt the flow of weapons to Russia.”

He previously warned the West of falling behind its rivals in the artificial intelligence race.

“Together with our allies, (we intend) to win the race to master the ethical and safe use of AI.”

