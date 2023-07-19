WORLD
2 MIN READ
Türkiye Looks to Montenegro As Its Economic Gateway to the Balkans and Europe
Despite being one of the smallest countries in the Balkans and all of Europe, Montenegro is attracting big investments. The latest country to step in is Turkiye, with the opening of the Turkish Chamber of Commerce in the Montenegrin capital Podgorica. Officials call it a win-win situation, saying both sides will benefit. Everything from tourism, housing and other major infrastructure projects are expected to see boosts in investments and job creation. Mirjana Miladinovic spoke with the vice president of the newly opened business chamber, to see what companies and industries are set to see big gains. Plus, Croatia is home to thousands of foreign workers filling a labour void left by the country's massive brain drain. Nepali workers now make up Croatia's fifth largest foreign labour force, coming behind only the neighboring states of the former Yugoslavia. But many of them complain of poor working conditions and low salaries. And the Croatian government is also accused of doing little to ensure workplace equality. So who's to blame? Veljko Skenderija went to Zagreb to find out. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
ATB THUMBNAILSS / TRT World
July 19, 2023
