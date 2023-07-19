President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gifted Türkiye's first domestically produced electric car, the Togg, to United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Wednesday.

Ahead of the talks, the Turkish president presented a Pamukkale white Togg to Mohamed bin Zayed.

Erdogan started his tri-nation Gulf tour on Monday with Saudi Arabia, followed by Qatar. The UAE is his last stop.