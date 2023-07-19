TÜRKİYE
Erdogan gifts Türkiye's first indigenous electric car to UAE president
Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan presented Pamukkale white Togg to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with the UAE's President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates. / Photo: AA
July 19, 2023

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gifted Türkiye's first domestically produced electric car, the Togg, to United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Wednesday.

Ahead of the talks, the Turkish president presented a Pamukkale white Togg to Mohamed bin Zayed.

Erdogan started his tri-nation Gulf tour on Monday with Saudi Arabia, followed by Qatar. The UAE is his last stop.

