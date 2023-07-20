July 20, 2023
Ukrainian villages counting costs of dam explosion
It's been more than a month since an explosion at Ukraine's Nova Kakhovka Dam released a deluge of water, and villages nearby have far from recovered. Communities face a range of challenges from water disruptions to the daunting task of rebuilding homes. Aksel Zaimovic went to one village in the Mykolaiv region to find out how people have coped in the aftermath.
