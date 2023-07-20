Russia to consider Ukraine-bound ships as 'military carriers'

Russia and Ukraine have announced that they would consider all ships travelling to Black Sea ports that the other controls as potential carriers of military cargo. Ukraine's Defence Ministry says it would also consider all ships travelling to Russian and Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea occupied by Moscow as potential carriers of military cargo from Friday. That comes after the Kremlin said it would consider Ukraine-bound ships as 'military carriers'. Sena Saylan has more.