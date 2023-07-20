Senior doctors stage two-day strike over pay row

Senior doctors in England launched a 48-hour strike for better pay on Thursday, the first time consultants with the National Health Service have walked-off the job in 10 years. The health service is already buckling following five days of industrial action by junior doctors. Both say they have been underpaid for years. Yet the government claims it can only afford a 6 percent raise. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood reports from London.